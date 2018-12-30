The Swedish Chamber Orchestra (Swedish: Svenska kammarorkestern) is a Swedish orchestra based in Örebro. Established under its current name in 1995, its primary concert venue is the Örebro Concert Hall.

The historical precursor ensembles to the orchestra included the Harmonic Society (Harmoniska sällskapet), which was active from 1831 to 1837. In 1859, the Philharmoniska sällskapet (Philharmonic Society) was founded under Karl Johan Lewerth. A competitor organisation, the Örebro musikförening Philomele (Örebro Music Association Philomele), was founded in 1868, and continued operations until 1916. In 1909, the Örebro orkesterförening (Örebro Orchestra Association), as an amateur orchestra. The ensemble began to receive support from the Örebro municipality in 1912. The composer Ingvar Lidholm took up a leadership post with the ensemble in 1947. In 1950, four full-time band musicians joined the orchestra.

In 1955, the organisation was transformed into a municipal foundation under the name of the Örebro orkesterstiftelse (Örebro Orchestra Foundation). Additional musicians, both professionals and military musicians, were recruited to the ensemble. In 1962, the Örebro kammarorkester (Örebro Chamber Orchestra) was formally established. In 1977, a new reorganisation occurred to form the Örebro symfoniorkester (Örebro Symphony Orchestra), as a professional ensemble. In parallel, the Örebro orkesterförening resumed operations as an amateur orchestra.