Götz SchumacherBorn 1966
Götz Schumacher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f70a912-d8d7-4abb-8cec-ef2e757e9916
Götz Schumacher Tracks
Sort by
Fantasia in F minor for two pianos, K.608
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantasia in F minor for two pianos, K.608
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Fantasia in F minor for two pianos, K.608
Last played on
Fugue (from Variationen und Fugue ueber ein Thema von Beethoven, Op. 86)
Max Reger
Fugue (from Variationen und Fugue ueber ein Thema von Beethoven, Op. 86)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmm.jpglink
Fugue (from Variationen und Fugue ueber ein Thema von Beethoven, Op. 86)
Last played on
Back to artist