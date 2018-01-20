The Reflections was the name of a number of musical groups. Perhaps the best known were a blue-eyed soul/doo-wop group from Detroit, Michigan. They had one hit single in 1964 called "(Just Like) Romeo and Juliet", written by Bob Hamilton and Freddie Gorman. The song was produced by Rob Reeco on Golden World Records. The disc reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #9 on the Cash Box magazine chart. The record was even more popular in rhythm and blues locations, reaching #3 on that Cashbox chart, and was featured on "American Bandstand" as a "spotlight dance". A cover version by new wave band Mental As Anything hit #27 on the Australian charts in 1980.

"(Just Like) Romeo and Juliet" and "Adam and Eve" were and remain highly popular on the Northern Soul scene. After a few more records that were moderate successes on the national charts, Ray Steinberg left the group for other interests. As a foursome, The Reflections continued recording and making TV appearances. In 1965, they made their one and only movie appearance in Winter-A-Go-Go, performing "I'm Sweet On You". They were signed to the same Detroit R&B label as their blue-eyed soul peers, The Flaming Ember and The Shades Of Blue.