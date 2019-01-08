Portishead are an English band formed in 1991 in Bristol. They are often considered one of the pioneers of trip hop music. The band are named after the nearby town of the same name, eight miles west of Bristol, along the coast. Portishead consists of Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons and Adrian Utley, while sometimes citing a fourth member, Dave McDonald, an engineer on their first records.

Their debut album, Dummy, was met with critical acclaim in 1994. Two other studio albums have been issued: Portishead in 1997 and Third in 2008.