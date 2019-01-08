Portishead
Portishead Biography (Wikipedia)
Portishead are an English band formed in 1991 in Bristol. They are often considered one of the pioneers of trip hop music. The band are named after the nearby town of the same name, eight miles west of Bristol, along the coast. Portishead consists of Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons and Adrian Utley, while sometimes citing a fourth member, Dave McDonald, an engineer on their first records.
Their debut album, Dummy, was met with critical acclaim in 1994. Two other studio albums have been issued: Portishead in 1997 and Third in 2008.
Portishead Tracks
Only You
Magic Doors
All Mine
Glory Box
Sour Times (Radio 1 In Concert, 25 May 1995)
Pedestal - The Tower Ballroom, Blackpool 1995
Glory Box (Radio 1 In Concert, 25 May 1995)
Wandering Star (Radio 1 In Concert, 25 May 1995)
Numb (Radio 1 In Concert, 25 May 1995)
Mysterons (Radio 1 Session, 26 Oct 1994)
Numb
Sour Times
Mysterons
Roads
Wandering Star
Machine Gun
Strangers
The Rip
It Could Be Sweet
Over
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T22:34:39
Glastonbury: 1998
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1998-06-26T22:34:39
Glastonbury: 1995
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1995-06-23T22:34:39
