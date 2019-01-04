Norman GreenbaumBorn 20 November 1942
Norman Greenbaum Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Joel Greenbaum (born November 20, 1942) is an American singer-songwriter. He is best known for writing and performing the 1969 song "Spirit in the Sky".
Spirit In The Sky
California Earthquake
