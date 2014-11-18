Dave LewisSeattle rock & R&B keyboardist, organist and vocalist. Born 1930. Died 13 March 1998
Dave Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f6a0f8f-6844-416c-88f5-8747181954f4
Dave Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
David Eugene Lewis (1938 – March 13, 1998) was an African-American rock and rhythm & blues (R&B) keyboardist, organist, and vocalist based in Seattle, Washington, US. Peter Blecha accounts his Dave Lewis Combo as "Seattle's first significant African American 1950s rock and roll band" and Lewis himself as "the singularly most significant figure on the Pacific Northwest's nascent rhythm & blues scene in the 1950s and 1960s."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Black Coffee
Paul Francis Webster
Black Coffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Coffee
Food, Glorious Food
Lionel Bart
Food, Glorious Food
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9h4.jpglink
Food, Glorious Food
Peel Me A Grape
Dave Frishberg
Peel Me A Grape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peel Me A Grape
Dave Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist