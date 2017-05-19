Boom Boom Room
Boom Boom Room Biography (Wikipedia)
Boom Boom Room was a British male vocal/instrumental pop group, comprising Andy Nakanza (vocals), Skid (drums), Inz (bass), and Lushi (rhythm guitar & bass). Lushi was also in a band called One the Juggler. They had one single in the UK Singles Chart, "Here Comes The Man", which entered the chart on 8 March 1986, and reached #74; it was in the chart for one week.
The song was later covered by The Parlotones, appearing on their EP Borderline Patrol in 2004, and their debut studio album, Radiocontrolledrobot, in 2005.
