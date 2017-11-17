BodhiWalsh House music duo
Bodhi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p031h9vc.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f64009a-6081-41d0-9e01-6cba0d26bc07
Bodhi Performances & Interviews
- Bodhi Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y9rpw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01y9rpw.jpg2014-05-03T05:00:00.000ZFree download here: http://soundcloud.com/bbcradio1/bodhi-alarm-call-for-rob-da-bank-free-downloadhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01y9ssg
Bodhi Alarm Call
- History of Bass with Bodhihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rytlq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rytlq.jpg2014-02-08T14:34:00.000ZWelsh duo Bodhi play us their new tune and pick a track for the History of Bass.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01rytlr
History of Bass with Bodhi
Bodhi Tracks
Sort by
Global Cut
Bodhi
Global Cut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9vc.jpglink
Global Cut
Last played on
Grenada
Bodhi
Grenada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9vc.jpglink
Grenada
Last played on
Wiggler
Bodhi
Wiggler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9vc.jpglink
Wiggler
Last played on
Outlook
Bodhi
Outlook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9vc.jpglink
Outlook
Last played on
Groove Is In The Heart (Bodhi Booty)
Deee‐Lite
Groove Is In The Heart (Bodhi Booty)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstj.jpglink
Groove Is In The Heart (Bodhi Booty)
Last played on
Hail the Acid
Bodhi
Hail the Acid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9vc.jpglink
Hail the Acid
Last played on
Brawd
Bodhi
Brawd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032wdyh.jpglink
Brawd
Last played on
Um
Shadow Child
Um
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jn0vt.jpglink
Um
Last played on
Time Warp
Bodhi
Time Warp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Warp
Performer
Last played on
Step It Back
Bodhi
Step It Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step It Back
Performer
Last played on
My City
George the Poet
My City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023xv3q.jpglink
My City
Last played on
88 (Shadow Child x S.P.Y Remix)
Bodhi
88 (Shadow Child x S.P.Y Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9vc.jpglink
Playlists featuring Bodhi
Bodhi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist