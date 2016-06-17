Lisa Stansfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Jane Stansfield (born 11 April 1966) is an English singer, songwriter and actress. Her career began in 1980 when she won the singing competition Search for a Star. After appearances in various television shows and releasing her first singles, Stansfield, Ian Devaney and Andy Morris formed Blue Zone in 1984. The band released several singles and one album, but after the success of "People Hold On" in 1989, on which Stansfield was featured, they focused on her solo career.
Stansfield's first solo album, Affection (1989), and its worldwide chart-topping lead single, "All Around the World", were major breakthroughs in her career. She was nominated for two Grammy Awards and Affection is currently her best-selling album. In the following years, Stansfield released Real Love (1991), So Natural (1993) and Lisa Stansfield (1997). In 1999, she appeared in her first film, Swing, and also recorded the soundtrack for it. Her next albums included Face Up (2001), Biography: The Greatest Hits (2003) and The Moment (2004). After that, Stansfield took a break from music and focused on her film career. In 2008, she starred in The Edge of Love and in 2014 she appeared in Northern Soul.
- Lisa Stansfield: "You've got to do something for everybody really"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0656z4s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0656z4s.jpg2018-04-24T09:18:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Lisa tells Ken Bruce what to expect at this year's Proms In The Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0656v2w
Lisa Stansfield: "You've got to do something for everybody really"
- Lisa Stansfield: "I've learnt a lot of lessons, but I still have one or two fashion disasters!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h6r1m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h6r1m.jpg2017-09-22T15:50:00.000ZLisa chats to Craig on the phone before her performance at 'Radio 2's All Star Party'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05gywz9
Lisa Stansfield: "I've learnt a lot of lessons, but I still have one or two fashion disasters!"
- Lisa Stansfield speaks to Craig Charleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqhwd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqhwd.jpg2015-08-17T12:54:00.000ZLisa Stansfield joins Radio 2's Craig Charles to speak about her career and recent touring.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zyr7c
Lisa Stansfield speaks to Craig Charles
- Lisa Stansfield chats with Sir Terryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j8r0b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j8r0b.jpg2013-11-05T12:00:00.000ZSir Terry Wogan is joined by the lovely Lisa Stansfield.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01j8rnq
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sir Terry
- Lisa Stansfield chats with Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k4n9c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k4n9c.jpg2013-10-20T11:58:00.000ZLisa Stansfield looks back at the 80s with Sara Cox.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k1s3m
Lisa Stansfield chats with Sara Cox
Lisa Stansfield Tracks
Sort by
All Around The World
Never Ever
The Real Thing
This Is The Right Time
These Are The Days Of Our Lives
Time To Make You Mine
All Woman
Deeper
People Hold On (feat. Lisa Stansfield)
So Natural
Live Together
In All The Right Places
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms in the Park, Hyde Park
Latest Lisa Stansfield News
Lisa Stansfield Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How did an alien sighting inspire Kim Wilde's latest work?
-
Kim Wilde: "Don't water during the day, you don't want to be scorching the leaves of your plants"
-
Kim Wilde tells Michael about her UFO sighting!
-
Simply Red Live in Session
-
Not Just Britpop: Mike Pickering with Zoe Ball
-
Kim Wilde remembers the 1980's