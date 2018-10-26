YGGLondon grime MC trio
YGG (You Get Grime, formerly Young Grime Gods) are a trio of grime MCs. The group consists of founding members Saint P (born Theophilus Kwesi Layne Aban-Mensah) and PK (born Alexander Denzil Bamidale Johnson-Cole), both of whom are from Camden, and later addition Lyrical Strally (born Mluleki David Mvubu), who was born in Ealing and raised in Sunbury-on-Thames. The group have released music through Logan Sama's Keepin' It Grimy label, and are currently signed to Flowdan's label SpentShell. They have received extensive airplay on Rinse FM, BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra and NTS, and have supported AJ Tracey on tour. In 2017, they appeared at several festivals including Glastonbury, Cambridge's Strawberries and Creem and Bristol's Love Saves the Day. In 2018, they played at Detonate Festival in Nottingham, Helios Festival in Corfu, Pop-Kultur in Germany, and Outlook Festival in Croatia.
