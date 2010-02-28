Pierre Cadéac
Pierre Cadéac (fl. 1538–1558) was a French composer and probably singer of the Renaissance, active in Gascony. He wrote both sacred and secular vocal music, and had his music published in Paris and Lyons. His most famous work was the chanson Je suis deshéritée, which many later composers, including Lassus and Palestrina, used as a basis for parody masses.
