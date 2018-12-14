Carl Cox (born 29 July 1962) is a British house and techno record producer and DJ.

In the 1980s, Cox became a mainstage DJ in the electronica industry. He has performed at numerous clubs and events worldwide and has served as a monthly DJ for BBC Radio 1's Essential Mix. He has hosted a residency known as 'Music is Revolution' every summer season at the world renowned nightclub, Space Ibiza, from 2001 to 2016.

He runs the record label, Intec Digital, which was founded in 1999 as Intec Records. Cox also had his own radio show, entitled 'Global'. In 2017 he announced that from February onwards he would no longer work on the show. He has featured his own 'Carl Cox & Friends' stage at many festivals, such as Ultra Music Festival, The BPM Festival and Tomorrowland.