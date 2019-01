Melody (born February 24, 1982) (stylized melody.) is an American-born former Japanese pop singer and television host. She debuted in February 2003 with the song "Dreamin' Away", under Toy's Factory. In October 2008, Melody announced on her blog ending her career as a music artist to focus on pursuing a career as a fashion designer.

