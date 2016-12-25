Georg BreinschmidBorn 25 April 1973
Georg Breinschmid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f5cde2f-2a9f-4050-9433-c1f0c5bbc019
Georg Breinschmid Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Breinschmid (born 25 April 1973) is an Austrian double bass player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georg Breinschmid Tracks
Sort by
Gopak
Modest Mussorgsky
Gopak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Gopak
Last played on
Songs and Dances of Death: Serenade
Modest Mussorgsky
Songs and Dances of Death: Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Songs and Dances of Death: Serenade
Last played on
Song of the Flea - Pesnja Mefistofelja v pogrebke Auerbacha
Modest Mussorgsky
Song of the Flea - Pesnja Mefistofelja v pogrebke Auerbacha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Song of the Flea - Pesnja Mefistofelja v pogrebke Auerbacha
Last played on
Georg Breinschmid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist