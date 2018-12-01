Harold LandBorn 18 December 1928. Died 27 July 2001
Harold Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f5c28d7-9fb4-4e0c-a361-53a3a257beab
Harold Land Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold de Vance Land (December 18, 1928 – July 27, 2001) was an American hard bop and post-bop tenor saxophonist. Land developed his hard bop playing with the Max Roach/Clifford Brown band into a personal, modern style; often rivalling Clifford Brown's instrumental ability with his own inventive and whimsical solos. His tone was strong and emotional, yet hinted at a certain introspective fragility.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harold Land Tracks
Sort by
The Fox
Harold Land
The Fox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fox
Last played on
Ode to Angela
Harold Land
Ode to Angela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ode to Angela
Last played on
Black Caucus
Harold Land
Black Caucus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Caucus
Last played on
Little Chris
Harold Land
Little Chris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Chris
Last played on
Joy Spring
The Clifford Brown–Max Roach Quintet
Joy Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy Spring
Last played on
Blues For Yna Yna
Jimmy Zito
Blues For Yna Yna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh6p.jpglink
Blues For Yna Yna
Last played on
Parisian Thoroughfare
George Morrow
Parisian Thoroughfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parisian Thoroughfare
Last played on
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Hampton Hawes
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fwwc.jpglink
Hip (feat. Harold Land, Frank Butler & Scott LaFaro)
Last played on
Joy Spring (feat. Harold Land, Richie Powell, George Morrow & Max Roach)
Clifford Brown
Joy Spring (feat. Harold Land, Richie Powell, George Morrow & Max Roach)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f4.jpglink
Joy Spring (feat. Harold Land, Richie Powell, George Morrow & Max Roach)
Last played on
Mirror-Mind Rose
Harold Land
Mirror-Mind Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mirror-Mind Rose
Last played on
Harold Land Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist