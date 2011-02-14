LocksleyFormed 2003
Locksley
2003
Locksley Biography (Wikipedia)
Locksley is an indie four-piece pop rock/power pop band from Madison, Wisconsin. They are self-released on their own Feature Records label. Their songwriting is heavily influenced by early British Invasion bands with an instrumental style based more on early American punk bands and modern garage rock groups. The band describe their sound as doo-wop punk.
