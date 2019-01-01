The WolverinesFormed September 1923. Disbanded 1931
The Wolverines
1923-09
The Wolverines Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wolverines (also Wolverine Orchestra, Wolverines Orchestra, The Original Wolverines) were an American jazz band. They were one of the most successful territory bands of the American Midwest in the 1920s.
