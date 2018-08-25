Johnny PateBorn 5 December 1923
Johnny Pate
1923-12-05
Johnny Pate Biography (Wikipedia)
John William "Johnny" Pate (born December 5, 1923, Chicago Heights, Illinois) is a former jazz bassist who became a producer, arranger, and leading figure in Chicago soul, pop, and rhythm and blues.
He learned piano and tuba as a child and later picked up the bass guitar. He learned arranging while serving in the United States Army.
Starting Too Fast
You're Starting Too Fast
You're Starting Too Fast
Shaft in Africa
Shaft in Africa
You Can't Even Walk In The Park
Shaft In Africa (Addis)
Shaft In Africa (Addis)
Brother On The Run (Title)
Brother On The Run (Title)
Shaft in Africa
Shaft in Africa
That Ain't Too Cool
That Ain't Too Cool
