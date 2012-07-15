Gastr del SolFormed 1991. Disbanded 1998
Gastr del Sol
1991
Gastr del Sol Biography (Wikipedia)
Gastr del Sol (derived from a combination of the name of a race horse (Gato del Sol) and David Grubbs' previous band Bastro) was an American, Chicago-based band, consisting for most of their career, of David Grubbs and Jim O'Rourke. Between 1993 and 1998 they put out seven albums ranging in genre from post-rock (the scene they were most associated with) to musique concrète.
Gastr del Sol Tracks
The Seasons Reverse
Gastr del Sol
The Seasons Reverse
The Seasons Reverse
Rebecca Sylvester
Gastr del Sol
Rebecca Sylvester
Rebecca Sylvester
The Relay
Gastr del Sol
The Relay
The Relay
