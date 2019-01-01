Michael Patrick "Paddy" Kelly (born December 5, 1977) is an Irish-American singer, musician and composer. Kelly was born in Dublin. He came to fame as the third-youngest member of the pop- and folk band The Kelly Family, who with over 20 million records sold since the mid-1990s, belonged to the most commercially successful acts in Europe. After years in the public eye Kelly released his debut solo album "In Exile" and shortly thereafter retired to a monastery in France. After six years he returned to the music business in 2011. He lives in Germany.