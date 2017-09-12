Verb T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f51520c-3176-4a65-9b1c-759fac5e7da4
Verb T Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Conning (born 11 January 1981), better known by the stage name Verb T is a UK hip-hop artist based in London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Verb T Tracks
Sort by
Sugar
Verb T
Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar
Performer
Last played on
Getaway Car
Verb T
Getaway Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Getaway Car
Performer
Last played on
The Legacy (feat. Phi-Life Cypher, Smellington Piff, BVA, Cracker Jon, Jehst, Jack Jetson, Dirty Dike, Verb T, SonnyJim, MysDiggi, Klashnekoff, Fliptrix, William Shakespeare, Eric the Red, King Kashmere, Remus, Task Force & DJ Sammy B‐Side)
Leaf Dog
The Legacy (feat. Phi-Life Cypher, Smellington Piff, BVA, Cracker Jon, Jehst, Jack Jetson, Dirty Dike, Verb T, SonnyJim, MysDiggi, Klashnekoff, Fliptrix, William Shakespeare, Eric the Red, King Kashmere, Remus, Task Force & DJ Sammy B‐Side)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mc0md.jpglink
The Legacy (feat. Phi-Life Cypher, Smellington Piff, BVA, Cracker Jon, Jehst, Jack Jetson, Dirty Dike, Verb T, SonnyJim, MysDiggi, Klashnekoff, Fliptrix, William Shakespeare, Eric the Red, King Kashmere, Remus, Task Force & DJ Sammy B‐Side)
Last played on
Everybody Needs
Verb T
Everybody Needs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Needs
Last played on
Bounce With Me (Chemo Remix) (feat. Graziella)
Verb T
Bounce With Me (Chemo Remix) (feat. Graziella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puddleglum (Dev79 Remix)
Verb T
Puddleglum (Dev79 Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puddleglum (Dev79 Remix)
Last played on
JerkOFF (Freddy Todd Remix)
Verb T
JerkOFF (Freddy Todd Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JerkOFF (Freddy Todd Remix)
Last played on
March (feat Sway & Kyza)
Verb T
March (feat Sway & Kyza)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March (feat Sway & Kyza)
Last played on
Verb T Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist