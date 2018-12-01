Love and MoneyFormed 1985. Disbanded 1994
Love and Money
1985
Love and Money Biography (Wikipedia)
Love and Money are a rock/soul/funk band formed in 1985 in Glasgow, Scotland. The band was formed by three former members of Friends Again (singer-songwriter and guitarist James Grant, drummer Stuart Kerr and keyboardist Paul McGeechan) along with bassist Bobby Paterson, who replaced Friends Again's Neil Cunningham and who had been a member of Set the Tone, a band previously signed to Island Records in 1983.
In their initial nine years together they recorded four moderately successful albums, three of which were released in the United States, and had six chart hits in the United Kingdom.
Love and Money Tracks
Winter
Love and Money
Winter
Winter
Jocelyn Square
Love and Money
Jocelyn Square
Jocelyn Square
Candybar Express
Love and Money
Candybar Express
Candybar Express
I'll Catch You When You Fall
Love and Money
I'll Catch You When You Fall
I'll Catch You When You Fall
Strange Kind Of Love
Love and Money
Strange Kind Of Love
Strange Kind Of Love
Looking For Angeline
Love and Money
Looking For Angeline
Looking For Angeline
Halleluiah Man
Love and Money
Halleluiah Man
Halleluiah Man
Lips Like Ether
Love and Money
Lips Like Ether
Lips Like Ether
This Is The Last Time
Love and Money
This Is The Last Time
This Is The Last Time
Walk The Last Mile
Love and Money
Walk The Last Mile
Walk The Last Mile
You're Beautiful
Love and Money
You're Beautiful
You're Beautiful
Love and Money Links
