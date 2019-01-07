Fiat Lux
Fiat Lux Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiat Lux are an English synthpop band formed in Wakefield, Yorkshire, England, in 1982, by Steve Wright (vocals) and David P Crickmore (guitars, bass, keyboards). Ian Nelson (sax, keyboards), younger brother of Be-Bop Deluxe guitarist and lead vocalist Bill Nelson, joined shortly afterwards, complementing the classic line-up of the band, who remained until the mid-1980s, when Crickmore departed. In 2017 Wright and Crickmore began working together again as Fiat Lux.
Fiat Lux Tracks
Blue Emotion (Radio 1 Session, 10 Mar 1984)
Sleepless Nightmare (Radio 1 Session, 10 Mar 1984)
Breaking The Boundary (Radio 1 Session, 10 Mar 1984)
Secrets (Radio 1 Session, 10 Mar 1984)
It's You
It's You
Feels Like Winter Again
Feels Like Winter Again
Secrets 2017
Secrets 2017
Secrets
Secrets
Photography
Photography
