Mungo's Hi Fi is a sound system based in Glasgow, Scotland which follows the original Jamaican sound system tradition. After working together previously, Tom Tattersall and Doug Paine founded the group in 2000, writing, recording, producing and performing their own brand of reggae and dub music, working in collaboration with other artists and producers. They were joined in 2002 by Craig Macleod, in 2006 by Jerome Joly and in 2012 by James Whelan.