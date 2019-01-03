Mungo’s Hi Fi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037hbmm.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f4ebd72-0417-4c0b-9639-f4bd031bfb8d
Mungo’s Hi Fi Biography (Wikipedia)
Mungo's Hi Fi is a sound system based in Glasgow, Scotland which follows the original Jamaican sound system tradition. After working together previously, Tom Tattersall and Doug Paine founded the group in 2000, writing, recording, producing and performing their own brand of reggae and dub music, working in collaboration with other artists and producers. They were joined in 2002 by Craig Macleod, in 2006 by Jerome Joly and in 2012 by James Whelan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mungo’s Hi Fi Performances & Interviews
Mungo’s Hi Fi Tracks
Sort by
Bike Rider (feat. Pupajim)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Bike Rider (feat. Pupajim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Bike Rider (feat. Pupajim)
Last played on
Lightning Thunder
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Lightning Thunder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Lightning Thunder
Last played on
Warm Up
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Warm Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Warm Up
Last played on
Dancehall School (feat. Solo Banton)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Dancehall School (feat. Solo Banton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Dancehall School (feat. Solo Banton)
Last played on
You Mi A Look (feat. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Charlie P)
Parly B
You Mi A Look (feat. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Charlie P)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
You Mi A Look (feat. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Charlie P)
Last played on
We Nah Spooky DUB
Mungo’s Hi Fi
We Nah Spooky DUB
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
We Nah Spooky DUB
Last played on
Can't Stand It
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Can't Stand It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Can't Stand It
Last played on
Scrub A Dub Style (Prince Fatty Mix)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Scrub A Dub Style (Prince Fatty Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Scrub A Dub Style (Prince Fatty Mix)
Last played on
Live My Life (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Live My Life (feat. Eva Lazarus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bw0q2.jpglink
Live My Life (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Last played on
Bike Rider
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Bike Rider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Bike Rider
Last played on
ING
Mungo’s Hi Fi
ING
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
ING
Last played on
Mungo Dub Plate
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Mungo Dub Plate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Mungo Dub Plate
Performer
Last played on
Bike Rider
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Bike Rider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Bike Rider
Last played on
Thunderclap Dub
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Thunderclap Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Thunderclap Dub
Last played on
Amsterdam (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Amsterdam (feat. Eva Lazarus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Amsterdam (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Last played on
Live My Life
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Live My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Live My Life
Last played on
Bad Gyal (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Bad Gyal (feat. Eva Lazarus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Bad Gyal (feat. Eva Lazarus)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mungo’s Hi Fi
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Mungo's Hi Fi
Beaver Works, Leeds, UK
26
Jan
2019
Mungo's Hi Fi
The Bullingdon (The Bully), Oxford, UK
1
Feb
2019
Mungo's Hi Fi
Whq, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
2
Feb
2019
Mungo's Hi Fi, Shy FX
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
9
Feb
2019
Mungo's Hi Fi, Shy FX
The Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK
Mungo’s Hi Fi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist