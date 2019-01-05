Crystal WatersBorn 10 October 1964
Crystal Waters
1964-10-10
Crystal Waters Biography (Wikipedia)
Crystal Waters (born November 19, 1967) is an American house and dance music singer and songwriter, best known for her 1990s dance hits "Gypsy Woman" "100% Pure Love" and 2009's Destination Calabria with Alex Gaudino. All three of her studio albums produced a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as one of the most successful dance artists of all-time. Her accolades include 6 ASCAP Songwriter Awards, three American Music Award nominations, an MTV Video Music Award nod, four Billboard Music Awards and 12 #1 Billboard Dance Chart hits.
Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee)
Crystal Waters
Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee)
Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee)
Destination Calabria
Alex Gaudino
Destination Calabria
Destination Calabria
100% Pure Love (Club Mix)
Crystal Waters
100% Pure Love (Club Mix)
Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)
Crystal Waters
Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)
Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)
Testify (feat. Crystal Waters)
Hifi Sean
Testify (feat. Crystal Waters)
Testify (feat. Crystal Waters)
Gypsy Woman
Crystal Waters
Gypsy Woman
Gypsy Woman
Merry Christmas All (John J-C Carr Radio Mix)
Crystal Waters
Merry Christmas All (John J-C Carr Radio Mix)
Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee Da Da Da)
Crystal Waters
Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee Da Da Da)
Gypsy Woman (RaveYard Mix)
Crystal Waters
Gypsy Woman (RaveYard Mix)
Gypsy Woman (RaveYard Mix)
