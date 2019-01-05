Crystal Waters (born November 19, 1967) is an American house and dance music singer and songwriter, best known for her 1990s dance hits "Gypsy Woman" "100% Pure Love" and 2009's Destination Calabria with Alex Gaudino. All three of her studio albums produced a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as one of the most successful dance artists of all-time. Her accolades include 6 ASCAP Songwriter Awards, three American Music Award nominations, an MTV Video Music Award nod, four Billboard Music Awards and 12 #1 Billboard Dance Chart hits.