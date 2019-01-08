Jay Kadn
1990-04-16
Jay Kadn Biography (BBC)
Jay is of Pakistani descent born in Essex and is the latest multi-talented, fresh-faced heartthrob to hit the British Asian music scene by storm.
Jay Kadn Performances & Interviews
- Jay Kadn: "I've got so much ready to show you!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qbdcz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qbdcz.jpg2017-05-04T12:43:00.000ZTrack of the week artist, Jay Kadn tells Bobby about his brand new release, Dil.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051xt05
Jay Kadn: "I've got so much ready to show you!"
- Jay Kadn Live at Birmingham Grand Centralhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x6zw9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x6zw9.jpg2016-06-03T21:50:00.000ZJay Kadn performs Tujhe Main Rab Dikta Live in Birmingham's Grand Central alongside DesiNach dance troupe for BBC Music Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x6zwv
Jay Kadn Live at Birmingham Grand Central
- In The Limelight: Jay Kadnhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txn7m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txn7m.jpg2016-05-12T14:39:00.000ZJay Kadn is grilled by Kan D Man & DJ Limelight!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03txq6c
In The Limelight: Jay Kadn
- Jay Kadn on Asian Network Livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txm2h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txm2h.jpg2016-05-12T14:31:00.000ZJay Kadn explains what Asian Network Live means for young Asian artists.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03txpg8
Jay Kadn on Asian Network Live
- Jay Kadn reworks Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Haihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sddmr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sddmr.jpg2016-04-27T15:26:00.000ZJay Kadn talks to Noreen about how he landed a deal working with Yash Raj Films.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sddt3
Jay Kadn reworks Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai
Jay Kadn Tracks
Gabru
Jay Kadn
Gabru
Gabru
Gabru
Jay Kadn
Gabru
Gabru
Playlists featuring Jay Kadn
Past BBC Events
New Music Showcase
Maida Vale Studios
2015-04-29T21:54:55
29
Apr
2015
New Music Showcase
Maida Vale Studios
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
2014-08-31T21:54:55
31
Aug
2014
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
