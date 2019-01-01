Gabe SaportaBorn 11 October 1979
Gabe Saporta
1979-10-11
Gabe Saporta Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Eduardo "Gabe" Saporta (born October 11, 1979) is an Uruguayan-American musician and entrepreneur. Through late 2015, he was a singer and the primary creative force behind the electronic pop group Cobra Starship. On November 10, 2015, after nearly ten years and two Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits, Saporta announced that the band would stop its work, and that he would be focusing on helping other musicians through his new venture, The Artist Group. Prior to Cobra Starship, Saporta had been the lead singer, bassist, and lyricist for the punk band Midtown.
