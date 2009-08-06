Peter McCann (born March 6, 1948) is an American musician and songwriter.

Born in Bridgeport Connecticut, McCann graduated from Fairfield University in Connecticut (1970) with a B.A. in history. He began recording for Motown Records in 1971. His two Motown albums with the group Repairs were produced by Andrew Loog Oldham, producer of the Rolling Stones. McCann's career blossomed in 1977 with the release of the hit “Right Time of the Night,” personally chosen by Clive Davis, performed by Jennifer Warnes on Arista Records and produced by Jim Ed Norman. His success as a writer prompted his signing to 20th Century Fox Records in that same year and the immediate release of “Do You Wanna Make Love,” written and performed by him and produced by Hal Yoergler, Vice President of ABC Dunhill Music Publishing, and sold over 2 million singles as an international hit, reaching high chart positions in the U.S, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In 1978 CBS, now Sony Music, purchased his contract from the Fox organization and began a fruitful, 20-year relation with him as a songwriter. In 2012 McCann concluded a three-year contract with GrandVista Music in Nashville as a staff writer.