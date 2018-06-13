Fufanu is an Alternative band from Iceland, formerly operating as a techno duo under the alias of Captain Fufanu. Huge, great, bleak towers of sound. Nimble rhythmic undercurrents. The twin and unlikely ghosts of both post-punk and electronic techno. Their 2015 debut, A Few More Days To Go, received positive reviews and critical acclaim and their much anticipated follow up, 2017's 'Sports', was generally well reviewed by critics. In January 2018 Fufanu went into their studio in Reykjavik with Alap Momin and they recorded 10 new songs, which they are going to release as a series of 3 eps over the next few months. The first release will be called dialogue i and will be out in June 2018. The first song from this session is Hourglass and was released in May 2018.