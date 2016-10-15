Cats in SpaceFormed 1 October 2015
Cats in Space
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2015-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f46f62f-ec6f-42f2-8df7-5416c1308d72
Cats in Space Biography (Wikipedia)
Cats in Space (styled CATS in SPACE - The Band) is a British "power pop" rock band formed in Horsham, West Sussex in 2015 by guitarist Greg Hart and drummer Steevi Bacon. Following the band's inception, vocalist Paul Manzi, keyboardist Andy Stewart, bassist Jeff Brown and second guitarist Dean Howard were recruited to complete the official lineup.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cats in Space Tracks
Sort by
How Does It Feel
Cats in Space
How Does It Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Does It Feel
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Cats In Space, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, FM, Man, Dare, Geordie, Roger Chapman, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
8
Mar
2019
Cats In Space, Dirty Thrills and Rock Goddess
Thekla, Bristol, UK
9
Mar
2019
Cats In Space, Dirty Thrills and Rock Goddess
O2 Institute3, Birmingham, UK
14
Mar
2019
Cats In Space, Dirty Thrills and Rock Goddess
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
15
Mar
2019
Cats In Space, Dirty Thrills and Rock Goddess
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
Back to artist