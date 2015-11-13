Hendrik BoumanBorn 1951
Hendrik Bouman
1951
Hendrik Bouman Biography (Wikipedia)
Hendrik "Henk" Bouman (born 29 September 1951, Dordrecht) is a Dutch harpsichordist, fortepianist, conductor and composer of music written in the baroque and classical idioms of the 17th and 18th century.
Hendrik Bouman Tracks
Sonata in G major for violin and keyboard, BWV 1021
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in G major for violin and keyboard, BWV 1021
Sonata in G major for violin and keyboard, BWV 1021
