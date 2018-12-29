Waldeck
Waldeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaus Waldeck, usually known by his stage name of Waldeck, is a Viennese former copyright lawyer and downtempo musician.
Waldeck Tracks
Never Let You Go (feat. Patrizia Ferrara)
The Weatherman (feat. Joy Malcolm)
Never Let You Go
Rio Grande
Shala-Lala-La (feat. La Heidi)
Memories
Midsummer Night Blues
Our Day Will Come
Make My Day
