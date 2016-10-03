Franz MarszalekBorn 2 August 1900. Died 28 October 1975
Franz Marszalek
1900-08-02
Franz Marszalek Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Marszalek (born August 2, 1900 in then Breslau, Schlesien, Germany, now Wrocław, Silesia, Polen; died October 28, 1975 in Cologne, Germany) was a German conductor and composer, who was a leading figure in operetta. He began his studies in Wrocław, and moved to Berlin in 1933. He conducted the Cologne Radio Orchestra from 1949 to 1965, with an emphasis on operetta music. He was a longtime friend of the operetta composer Eduard Künneke, whose music he championed in concerts and in recordings with the Cologne Radio Orchestra and the Cologne Radio Symphony Orchestra.
Franz Marszalek Tracks
Overture: Ein Walzertraum
Oscar Straus
Overture: Ein Walzertraum
Overture: Ein Walzertraum
Orchestra
Last played on
Die Piraten von Penzance
Arthur Sullivan
Die Piraten von Penzance
Die Piraten von Penzance
Performer
Last played on
Aria: Wenn es Abend wird - from Grafin Mariza
Imre Kálmán
Aria: Wenn es Abend wird - from Grafin Mariza
Aria: Wenn es Abend wird - from Grafin Mariza
Orchestra
Last played on
"Dein ist mein ganzes Herz" from Das Land des Lachelns
Fritz Wunderlich
"Dein ist mein ganzes Herz" from Das Land des Lachelns
"Dein ist mein ganzes Herz" from Das Land des Lachelns
Last played on
Was ich will, das ich richtig "What I want"
Leo Fall
Was ich will, das ich richtig "What I want"
Was ich will, das ich richtig "What I want"
Last played on
