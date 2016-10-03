Franz Marszalek (born August 2, 1900 in then Breslau, Schlesien, Germany, now Wrocław, Silesia, Polen; died October 28, 1975 in Cologne, Germany) was a German conductor and composer, who was a leading figure in operetta. He began his studies in Wrocław, and moved to Berlin in 1933. He conducted the Cologne Radio Orchestra from 1949 to 1965, with an emphasis on operetta music. He was a longtime friend of the operetta composer Eduard Künneke, whose music he championed in concerts and in recordings with the Cologne Radio Orchestra and the Cologne Radio Symphony Orchestra.