Freddy KempfBorn 1977
Freddy Kempf
Freddy Kempf
1977
Freddy Kempf Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddy Kempf (born 1977) is a British pianist born in Croydon to a German father and a Japanese mother. He lives in Berlin.
Freddy Kempf Tracks
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Piano Concerto in A minor
Edvard Grieg
Piano Concerto in A minor
Piano Concerto in A minor
Etudes-tableaux, Op 39
Sergei Rachmaninov
Etudes-tableaux, Op 39
Etudes-tableaux, Op 39
Arabeske in C major, Op 18
Robert Schumann
Arabeske in C major, Op 18
Arabeske in C major, Op 18
Sonata no. 2 in B flat minor Op.35
Frédéric Chopin
Sonata no. 2 in B flat minor Op.35
Sonata no. 2 in B flat minor Op.35
Le Tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Le Tombeau de Couperin
Le Tombeau de Couperin
Toccata in C major, Op 7
Robert Schumann
Toccata in C major, Op 7
Toccata in C major, Op 7
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
Le Carnaval Des Animaux
The Carnival of the Animals (arr. Farrington)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Carnival of the Animals (arr. Farrington)
The Carnival of the Animals (arr. Farrington)
Humoreske in B flat major, Op 20 (5th mvt)
Robert Schumann
Humoreske in B flat major, Op 20 (5th mvt)
Humoreske in B flat major, Op 20 (5th mvt)
Piano Concerto in F (Jazz band version), 3rd mvt; Allegro
George Gershwin
Piano Concerto in F (Jazz band version), 3rd mvt; Allegro
Piano Concerto in F (Jazz band version), 3rd mvt; Allegro
Études-tableaux, Op 39 (No 8 in D minor)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Études-tableaux, Op 39 (No 8 in D minor)
Études-tableaux, Op 39 (No 8 in D minor)
Etude Op 25 No 12
Frédéric Chopin
Etude Op 25 No 12
Etude Op 25 No 12
Grande Polonaise brillante in E flat major
Frédéric Chopin
Grande Polonaise brillante in E flat major
Grande Polonaise brillante in E flat major
February (The Seasons)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
February (The Seasons)
February (The Seasons)
Andante spianato, Op 22
Frédéric Chopin
Andante spianato, Op 22
Andante spianato, Op 22
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
George Gershwin
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
Variations on 'I got rhythm'
Études-tableaux, Op 39 (No 2 in A minor)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Études-tableaux, Op 39 (No 2 in A minor)
Études-tableaux, Op 39 (No 2 in A minor)
Harmonies du soir (Transcendental Etude No.11)
Franz Liszt
Harmonies du soir (Transcendental Etude No.11)
Harmonies du soir (Transcendental Etude No.11)
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini
Sergei Rachmaninov
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini
Piano concerto no. 2 in C minor Op.18
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano concerto no. 2 in C minor Op.18
Piano concerto no. 2 in C minor Op.18
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op.42
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op.42
Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op.42
Partitia no 6 in E minor BWV 930 Movement 4: Air
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partitia no 6 in E minor BWV 930 Movement 4: Air
Partitia no 6 in E minor BWV 930 Movement 4: Air
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2 (Op.18) in C minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2 (Op.18) in C minor
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2 (Op.18) in C minor
Piano Sonata in G major, Op 37 (4th mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Sonata in G major, Op 37 (4th mvt)
Piano Sonata in G major, Op 37 (4th mvt)
Prelude Op.23 no.10 in G-flat major
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude Op.23 no.10 in G-flat major
Prelude Op.23 no.10 in G-flat major
The Seasons - October Op.37
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Seasons - October Op.37
The Seasons - October Op.37
Piano Sonata in G Op.37 'Grand Sonata'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Piano Sonata in G Op.37 'Grand Sonata'
Piano Sonata in G Op.37 'Grand Sonata'
Polonaise in F Sharp Minor Op.44
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise in F Sharp Minor Op.44
Polonaise in F Sharp Minor Op.44
Polonaise in C Minor Op.40 No.2
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise in C Minor Op.40 No.2
Polonaise in C Minor Op.40 No.2
Piano Sonata No.15 in D 'Pastoral' Op.28
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No.15 in D 'Pastoral' Op.28
Piano Sonata No.15 in D 'Pastoral' Op.28
Etude in A minor, Op 25 no 11
Freddy Kempf
Etude in A minor, Op 25 no 11
Etude in A minor, Op 25 no 11
Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op.42
Freddy Kempf
Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op.42
Petrouchka 1 Russian Dance
Freddy Kempf
Petrouchka 1 Russian Dance
Petrouchka 1 Russian Dance
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
George Gershwin
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: BBC SSO in Aberdeen
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2018-12-15T22:20:56
15
Dec
2018
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: BBC SSO in Aberdeen
Music Hall, Aberdeen
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-15T22:20:56
15
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
St David's Hall 2015-16: Romeo & Juliet
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2016-02-14T22:20:56
14
Feb
2016
St David's Hall 2015-16: Romeo & Juliet
15:00
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Barber, Gershwin and Copland
MediaCityUK, Salford
2015-06-27T22:20:56
27
Jun
2015
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Barber, Gershwin and Copland
19:30
MediaCityUK, Salford
Born in the USA: Born in the USA: Gershwin & Ives
City Halls
2014-03-20T22:20:56
20
Mar
2014
Born in the USA: Born in the USA: Gershwin & Ives
19:30
City Halls
