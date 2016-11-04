TansadsFormed 1990. Disbanded 2001
Tansads
1990
Tansads Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tansads were an English band from Wigan, Greater Manchester who were active during the 1990s. Playing a mix of folk, punk and indie music they developed a strong following on the festival circuit and on the crusty/traveller scene, but never managed to achieve a commercial breakthrough. Their ultimately unsuccessful career later became the subject of a book by former member Ed Jones.
Up The Revolution
Tansads
Up The Revolution
Up The Revolution
