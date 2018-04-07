Oku OnuoraBorn March 1952
Oku Onuora
1952-03
Oku Onuora Biography (Wikipedia)
Oku Nagba Ozala Onuora (born Orlando Wong, 11 March 1952), known as the "father of Jamaican dub poetry" is a Jamaican dub poet and performer.
Oku Onuora Tracks
Wi A Come
Oku Onuora
Wi A Come
Wi A Come
