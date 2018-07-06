Samantha BondBorn 27 November 1961
Samantha Bond
1961-11-27
Samantha Bond Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Bond (born 27 November 1961) is an English actress, perhaps best known for playing Miss Moneypenny in four James Bond films during the series' Pierce Brosnan years, and for her role on Downton Abbey as the wealthy widow Lady Rosamund Painswick, sister of Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham. She is also well-known for originating the role of "Miz Liz" Probert in the Rumpole of the Bailey series. Bond is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Samantha Bond Tracks
Gigi: I Remember It Well
BBC Concert Orchestra
Last played on
I remember it well (Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
2018-05-23T22:38:11
23
May
2018
Southbank Centre, London
Samantha Bond Links
