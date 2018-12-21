Leila KSwedish Eurodance singer. Born 6 September 1971
Leila K
1971-09-06
Leila K Biography (Wikipedia)
Laila El Khalifi (Arabic: ليلى الخليفي; born September 6, 1971) better known by her stage name Leila K, is a Swedish Eurodance singer and former rapper of Moroccan descent.
Leila K Tracks
Got to Get (feat. Leila K)
Rob ’n’ Raz
Ca Plain Pour Moi
Leila K
