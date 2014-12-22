The Bird And The MonkeyScottish duo: Sarahjane Swan & Roger Simian. Formed 21 January 2010
The Bird And The Monkey Tracks
Do You Wanna- (BPlusMEquals Remix)
Do You Wanna- (BPlusMEquals Remix)
Meet The Maelstrom (Temples of Grandeur)
Meet The Maelstrom (Temples of Grandeur)
Nicotine Stain Around The Moon
Nicotine Stain Around The Moon
Baal 4 Justice
Baal 4 Justice
Moon Moth
Moon Moth
Moon Moth
If loves the cure -
If loves the cure -
If loves the cure -
Stirring It Up
Stirring It Up
