Cathy Jean & The Roomates
Cathy Jean & the Roommates (sometimes spelled Roomates) are an American vocal group who recorded in the early 1960s, and had a US pop hit in 1961 with "Please Love Me Forever". A version of the group, fronted by original singer Cathy Jean Giordano (now Cathy Jean Ruiz), still performs.
Please Love Me Forever
