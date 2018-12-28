Jesse James Solomon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f29bdf4-1de4-4082-b952-1c76ed89241b
Jesse James Solomon Performances & Interviews
Jesse James Solomon Tracks
Sort by
One Way (feat. Skepta & Jesse James Solomon)
Suspect
One Way (feat. Skepta & Jesse James Solomon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06676q8.jpglink
One Way (feat. Skepta & Jesse James Solomon)
Last played on
Goat Talk
Jesse James Solomon
Goat Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goat Talk
Last played on
Beneath The Glow
Jesse James Solomon
Beneath The Glow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beneath The Glow
Last played on
Don't Make Me (feat. Eliza)
Jesse James Solomon
Don't Make Me (feat. Eliza)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Make Me (feat. Eliza)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Under The Sun
Jesse James Solomon
Under The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Sun
Last played on
Under The Sun (feat. kadiata)
Jesse James Solomon
Under The Sun (feat. kadiata)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under The Sun (feat. kadiata)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jesse James Solomon
Back to artist