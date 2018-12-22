Faye AdamsBorn 22 May 1923
Faye Adams
1923-05-22
Faye Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Faye Adams (born Fanny Tuell, May 22, 1923) is an American singer who recorded rhythm and blues in the 1950s before retiring from the music business.
Hurts Me To My Heart
The Hammer (Keeps A Knockin')
Shake A Hand
I'll Be True
Witness To The Crime
