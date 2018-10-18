Jonti
Jonti Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonti Danilewitz, better known mononymously as Jonti, is an Australian electronic and alternative hip hop record producer and songwriter from Sydney, New South Wales. He is currently signed to Stones Throw Records and Future Classic. He is also a touring member of the Avalanches.
Jonti Tracks
Staring Window
Sleeping and Falling
Scrood (feat. Steve Lacy)
Nightshift in Blue
Hornets Nest
Firework Spraying Moon
