ShermanUS actor Sherman Hemsley. Born 1 February 1938
Sherman
1938-02-01
Sherman Biography (Wikipedia)
Sherman Alexander Hemsley (February 1, 1938 – July 24, 2012) was an American actor and comedian, best known for his role as George Jefferson on the CBS television series All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Deacon Ernest Frye on the NBC series Amen, and B.P. Richfield on the ABC series Dinosaurs. For his work on The Jeffersons, Hemsley was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. He won an NAACP Image Award.
Sherman Tracks
What You've Got
Sherman
What You've Got
What You've Got
Last played on
Love Don't Love (Zed Bias Remix)
Zed Bias
Love Don't Love (Zed Bias Remix)
Love Don't Love (Zed Bias Remix)
Last played on
Feel The Sun
Sherman
Feel The Sun
Feel The Sun
Last played on
On your side
Sherman
On your side
On your side
Performer
Last played on
One Way Town
Sherman
One Way Town
One Way Town
Last played on
