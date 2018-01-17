Dave BarbourBorn 28 May 1912. Died 11 December 1965
Dave Barbour
1912-05-28
Dave Barbour Biography (Wikipedia)
David Michael Barbour (May 28, 1912 – December 11, 1965) was an American jazz guitarist. He was married to singer Peggy Lee and was her co-writer, accompanist, and bandleader.
