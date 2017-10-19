Tereza GevorygyanBorn 1988
Tereza Gevorygyan
1988
Tereza Gevorygyan Biography (Wikipedia)
Tereza Gevorgyan (Armenian: Թերեզա Գևորգյան; born 1988) is an Armenian soprano.
Tereza Gevorygyan Tracks
Parigi O Cara, from La Traviata (Act 3)
Giuseppe Verdi
Parigi O Cara, from La Traviata (Act 3)
Parigi O Cara, from La Traviata (Act 3)
Quando m'en vo (Musetta's waltz-song), from La Boheme (Act 2)
Giacomo Puccini
Quando m'en vo (Musetta's waltz-song), from La Boheme (Act 2)
Quando m'en vo (Musetta's waltz-song), from La Boheme (Act 2)
