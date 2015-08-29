Little Buddy DoyleBorn 20 March 1911
Little Buddy Doyle (born March 20, 1911; died c. 1960) was an American Memphis blues and country blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He was a working associate of the harmonica players Big Walter Horton and Hammie Nixon, the guitarist David "Honeyboy" Edwards, and the pianist Sunnyland Slim.
