The Ambrosian SingersFormed 1951
The Ambrosian Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ambrosian Singers are one of the best-known London choral groups, particularly appreciated for its great variety of recorded repertory.
They were founded after World War II in England. One of their co-founders was Denis Stevens (1922–2004), a British musicologist and viola player who joined the BBC Music Department in 1949 and developed programs of Renaissance and early Baroque music. The other was John McCarthy (1919–2009), a professional tenor soloist.
They organised and created the Ambrosian Singers as a small professional chorus in 1951. Ambrosian Singers has participated in numerous Christmas albums, appeared in albums with such pop and rock artists as Neil Diamond, Grace Jones, Talk Talk, Julie Andrews, etc., and sung in several studio cast albums of Broadway musicals.
They have participated in various film soundtrack scores such as Brainstorm, Empire of the Sun, Krull, Chariots of Fire, Children of the stones and The Secret of NIMH, and in some albums of Italian films: Film Scores of Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota (conducted by Henry Mancini, collections of Miklos Rozsa scores, and original scores from MGM classic musicals. They did the introduction vocals for the song "Inside" by Stiltskin in 1994. They also were the chorus that sang Mozart's Requiem in the film Amadeus.
The Ambrosian Singers Tracks
Petite messe solennelle Gloria: Cum Sancto Spititu
Petite messe solennelle Kyrie
Shallow Brown
Casta Diva
L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Carmen)
Il Trovatore, Act II: "Vedi! La fosche" (Anvil Chorus)
Vedi! Le fosche notturne (Il trovatore)
The Humming Chorus (Madama Butterfly)
The Humming Chorus
Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre; Toréador, en garde (Carmen)
In a Persian Market
Humming Chorus (Madam Butterfly)
Nabucco - Part II Anch'io dischiuso un giorno; Chi s'avan
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Suite: The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
Celebrate this Festival, Z321 (excerpts)
Amazing Grace
Softly And Gently
Easter Hymn (Cavalleria Rusticana)
Malotte: The Lord's Prayer
Barber of Seville: End act 1
Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (Nabucco)
Messa di Gloria
Come away, fellow sailors (Dido and Aeneas)
La fleur que tu m'avais jetée (Carmen)
Extracts from A Midsummer Night's Dream
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius, Op 38)
Schicksalslied, Op 54
Bundeslied, Op.122
African Sanctus 12. Acholi Bwala dance, North Uganda
An Arabesque
William Tell - Act IV: Asile Hereditaire
Nuns Chorus
Servants' Chorus (Don Pasquale)
Perchance To Dream - We'll gather lilacs
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
The Twelve days of Christmas
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 30
Proms 1969: Prom 23
Proms 1969: Prom 10
Proms 1968: Prom 23
Proms 1967: Prom 05
