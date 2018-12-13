Third Ear BandFormed 1968. Disbanded 1993
Third Ear Band
1968
Third Ear Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Third Ear Band were a British musical group formed in London during the mid-1960s. Their line-up initially consisted of violin, cello, oboe and percussion. Most of their performances were instrumental and partly improvised. Nevertheless, their records for the Harvest label, Alchemy and Third Ear Band, achieved some popularity, after which they found some success creating soundtrack music for films.
Third Ear Band Tracks
In D
Water
Fleance
Druid (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jan 1972)
Hyde Park Raga (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jan 1972)
Ghetto Raga (extract) (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jan 1972)
Macbeth (1971) - Cauldron
Area 3
Ghetto Raga
Druid One
Stone Circle
Air
The Beach
