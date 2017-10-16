Alexander Müller19th century German composer. Born 27 October 1808. Died 28 January 1863
Alexander Müller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1808-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f128968-2845-478a-a22a-fc3b545c30a8
Alexander Müller Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Müller (1808 - 28 January 1863) was a German pianist, teacher, conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Müller Tracks
Sort by
Hede Nyuie
Alexander Müller
Hede Nyuie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hede Nyuie
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist